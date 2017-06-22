Cumbernauld's Aimee aiming to be on top of the world

Amateur American Football player Aimee Wilson from Cumbernauld will represent Great Britain in Canada this weekend as part of the GB Lions team competing in the Women’s World Championships.

The 23-year-old, who plays on the offensive line for the East Kilbride Pirates women’s team, is one of only two women from Scottish teams selected for the squad.

The week-long tournament takes place in Langley, in British Columbia and the six-team event features the top female tackle football players from around the world.

Participating nations include the United States, the reigning and two-time women’s worlds gold medallist, the respective gold and silver European championship medallists, Finland and Great Britain, as well as Australia, Mexico, and host Canada. Great Britain open the tournament in the first game against Finland on Saturday (June 24).

“Being selected means everything to me,” said Aimee. “I’m so honoured to be asked to represent my country at the highest level women’s football has to offer. I’m super excited, but also a bit nervous! I’m going to be playing against some of the best players in the world. It’s quite daunting, but I love a challenge.

This is Aimee’s second appearance on the GB Lions women’s team roster, after featuring in the line-up who took on the Spanish national team in an international friendly in Worcester last September. A huge achievement, given Aimee only started playing contact American Football less than 18 months ago when the East Kilbride Pirates women’s team first got off the ground.

East Kilbride Pirates club chairman Amanda McDonald said: "We’re absolutely delighted that Aimee has been selected to represent her country and that we have a member of the Pirates women’s team on the GB roster.

"The players selected have been chosen as they’re the best of the best in the sport at a UK level, and taking part not only requires a great deal of dedication and hard work, but a big personal investment of both time and money. I’m sure Aimee will do us proud.

“Although the British American Football Association subsidise costs, all GB players have their own contribution to make to the cost of the trip, not to mention covering all the costs associated with travelling to and from team practices in England. If any local businesses out there are interested in sponsoring Aimee in any way, please get in touch though our club email address info@piratesfootball.co.uk.”



Aimee’s not the only member of the Wilson family to play for the East Kilbride Pirates and pull on a GB Lions jersey overseas. Her uncle, Steven Wilson, is a veteran Pirates defensive lineman and team captain, and a stalwart of the GB Lions men’s roster for numerous campaigns.



He commented: “Knowing how difficult it is to make the Great Britain squad and doing so after only playing the sport for such a short time is an amazing achievement. I know that myself and the rest of the family couldn't be any prouder of Aimee and know that she will continue the great tradition of Pirates representing their country.”



If you’re interested in playing American Football with the East Kilbride Pirates women’s team, there are taster events coming up in August. Contact info@piratesfootball.co.uk for more information

