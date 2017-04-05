Cumbernauld Sailing Club invites you to open days in May

Cumbernauld Sailing Club is participating in the RYA Push the Boat Out campaign next month.

Based at Fannyside Loch near Palacerigg Golf Course, the club is hosting four open days on the weekends of May 13-14 and 20-21, from 10am until 5.30pm on all four days.

The open days will offer all comers the chance to enjoy a sail as guests of the club, free of charge.

Push the Boat out is a national campaign which sees hundreds of venues across the UK offer opportunities to try boating or windsurfing.

Cumbernauld Sailing Club was established some 50 years ago and prides itself on offering local people the chance to get involved with watercraft without having to spend a fortune. It is a friendly and welcoming club which has seen its membership grow in recent years. Its main activity is dinghy sailing but it also supports windsurfing, canoeing and paddleboarding.

For more information visit www.cumbernauldsailingclub.com or call Joe on 07763199867.