Cumbernauld skater makes international bow in Slovenia

Cumbernauld skater Brodie Sneddon finished a commendable ninth out of 24 entries on her international debut for Great Britain.

The 11-year Cumbernauld Primary P7 pupil, from Carrickstone, took part in the fourth Narcisa Cup in Slovenia.

The competition, although relatively young, is an off-shoot of the larger Triglav Trophy which has been running for 25 years and attracts competitors from all over Europe and further afield.

Brodie’s father John said: “Brodie really enjoyed the experience of competing abroad.

“The welcome in Slovenia was great with the competition organisers looking after her and her coach well.

“Brodie has come back from this competition with lots of new ideas and a fresh perspective on how skaters of her age group train in other countries.

“Brodie’s main aim for this year now is to work towards the British Championships in December; she has a number of competitions between now and December with the first at the Murrayfield Open in Edinburgh.

“We are actively seeking any sponsors to help with Brodie’s road to the British Championships and would like to thank friends, family and Sport NL for all their help and support in Brodie’s trip to Slovenia.”