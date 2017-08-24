Cumbernauld skating star Brodie takes bronze in Sheffield

Cumbernauld skater Brodie Sneddon has taken third place in the prestigious Sheffield IJS competition.

Earlier this year Brodie qualified to compete at the British Championships in December and the IJS competition is considered a key warm-up event.

Brodie shows her skills at Sheffield

Competing in the Basic Novice A Category, she skated fourth in the first warm up group, scoring 27.90 putting her into second place, where she remained until the second of last skater took first position and knocked Brodie into third place.

Brodie, who made her international debut in April when she represented Great Britain at a competition in Slovenia, said she looked at the Sheffield event as a warm up to the British Championships.

She said: “I went to Sheffield with the only aim to run a clean programme and give 100 per cent to my skate.

“Finishing on the podium is a fantastic bonus but more importantly I now know what I need to do to score higher. My focus from now to December will be to improve my programme with harder jumps and spins.”

Coach Gemma Stark said: “I am very proud of Brodie. She works so hard and pushes herself at every training session. Her next competition will be Aberdeen Opens in October.”

Brodie started her skating journey at The PEAK where she took part in Active Stirling’s Learn to skate programme, since then she has skated in competitions all over the UK.

Brodie’s father John said that since returning from Slovenia she had moved up a level of difficulty for her competitions.

That was reflected in - for her - disappointing finishes of 11th and 13th at competitions in Blackpool and Murrayfield respectively.

But a third place in a close fought competition in Dundee was then followed by her excellent performance at Sheffield.

John said: “She skated superbly and stayed in second place up until the second last skater when she was knocked down to third.

“This competition is considered by many as a warm up to the British Championships as it is run in the same format.

“Brodie had to skate against higher level skaters and proved that she is up there with the best.”