Cumbernauld Swimming Club appealing for funding votes

Cumbernauld Swimming Club is appealing for support to help them win a £5,000 funding award.

The club is applying for a Version 1 Community Trust award to fund backstroke diving blocks.

The award is decided by an online public vote - to vote for their bid visit http://woobox.com/r3bvwy/vote/for/22207426.

Meanwhile in the pool the club’s swimmers produced some outstanding performances at the recent East Kilbride Long Course Meet at the Dollan Aqua Centre.

Craig Greenock continued his fine form from the National Championships by capturing gold medals in both the 50m and 100m butterfly, as well as the 50m and 100m freestyle and earned himself a fifth gold by winning the 400m freestyle, while competing in the boys’ age 15 and under category.

In the same age group, Euan McDonald swam his way to gold in the 200m backcrawl while Michael Flynn battled his way to a bronze in the 400m freestyle swimming against the older swimmers.

Jonathan Cameron and Cameron Creaney made it a one-two in the boys’ 12-13 years 400m freestyle, with Jonathan capturing the gold and Cameron close on his heels for the silver.

Callum O’Reilly made two trips to the podium in the boys’ age 11 and under category, earning gold in the 100m backcrawl and silver in the 50m freestyle.

In the 15 and under girls category, Elle O’Reilly bagged a silver in the 100m butterfly.

Nicole Flynn added to the medal count in the girls’ age 11 and under category by grabbing a bronze in the 50m butterfly.

The following day the Cumbernauld swimmers returned to the Dollan - and picked up right where they left off.

Craig Greenock captured his sixth and magnificent seventh gold of the weekend with victories in the 200m freestyle and the 200m butterfly. It was the perfect finish to a weekend that saw Craig manage to break five meet records.

Michael Flynn grabbed a silver in a gruelling 400m individual medley and finished off the afternoon earning a silver in the 200 IM.

In the boys’ 12-13 years group, Cameron Creaney had a great afternoon adding to his medal count with a bronze in the 200m freestyle, two silvers in the 200m fly and 100m breast and a bronze in the 200m IM, while Cameron Neilson made it to the podium with a bronze in the 400m IM and a bronze in the 100m breast.

Georgia Knox and Nina Johnston shared a podium in the girls’ 14-15 years 100m backcrawl, with Georgia grabbing the silver and Nina right behind her in bronze position.

Georgia also fought hard to add a 100m breast bronze.