Cumbernauld war veteran Scott wins Invictus medal treble

An injured veteran from Cumbernauld has scooped a hat-trick of medals at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Scott Meenagh took silver medals in the 400 metres and 1500 metres and a bronze in the rowing.

And he almost added to his medal haul, coming fourth in both the 100m and 200m events.

The 27-year-old was serving with the 2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment in Afghanistan when he lost both legs after stepping on an Improvised Explosive Device in 2011.

But he has been determined to rebuild his life post-injury and has embraced sport - and the Invictus Games - as a way of helping to do that.

He said: “The Invictus Games was an amazing experience and bringing home three medals is the icing on the cake.

“Being part of the Invictus movement makes me extremely proud and being able to be part of others’ journeys as well as my own personal recovery is truly special.”

Scott – who also competed in the 2014 and 2016 Games - also hopes to represent his country at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in Nordic skiing.

The Invictus Games is a multi-sport event that is open to all wounded, injured and sick serving personnel and veterans.

More hopefuls than ever before, 306 military personnel and veterans, trialled for a place on the UK Team and more than 60 per cent of competitors have never taken part in the Games before.

Jayne Kavanagh, Chef de Mission for the Help for Heroes-supported UK Team, said: “The Invictus Games is about setting an example to themselves, their support network, and the nation about what can still be achieved post injury or illness.

“The UK athletes came to Toronto with their own individual goals; whether that be a medal, to experience the camaraderie of a team again, to achieve a personal best, or simply being on the start line. It is not just about being an elite sportsman or woman.

“The Invictus Games offer many of our servicemen, women and veterans with life-changing injuries or illnesses a launchpad to rebuild their lives, in whatever direction they choose, not just sport. That is the power of the Games and that is very evident with what we are achieving in Toronto.”

Help for Heroes has worked in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and The Royal British Legion to support the UK Team for the 2017 Invictus Games. Help for Heroes led the work to train, select and develop the 90 -strong team UK Team.

The team is comprised both serving and veteran servicemen and women and selection for the Games was based on the benefit it would give an individual as part of their recovery, combined with performance and commitment to training.

Getting involved in sport helps an individual with self-confidence and feeling psychologically empowered. These significant mental health benefits can be translated outside of sport and into everyday life which is why events such as the Invictus Games are so important.

Registration for the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, held from 20 – 27 October, is now open. Anyone who is wounded, injured or sick veteran or service personnel can register their interest at: https://www.helpforheroes.org.uk/get-support/sports-and-hobbies/invictus-games-sydney-2018/