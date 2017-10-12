Four pro wins out of four for Kilsyth-based Ogilvie

Kilsyth-based boxer Monty Ogilvie maintained a winning start to his professional career with victory number four last weekend.

The 26-year-old superfeatherweight defeated Croatia’s Antonio Horvatic on points at Meadowbank.

The fight was part of the undercard for the MTK Scotland’s Capital Collision bill topped by the British heavyweight title fight between Sam Sexton and Gary Cornish.

Ogilvie, who trains at the Golden Gloves gym in Kilsyth, was pleased to keep up his 100 per cent record, although he admitted afterwards he was slightly disappointed not to have achieved his second knockout.

He told iFL TV: “It was a good fight. That’s me four and none with one knock-out, but I wish it had been two.

“I really tried to get the stoppage tonight, maybe a bit recklessly. But I never got it - hats off to Antonio Horvatic because he’s a really, really tough lad.

“I’ve had four fights and an exhibition bout in six months so I’ve been pretty busy, one knockout and on some big shows.

“It’s been an amazing experience. Cornish and Sexton was a massive event and it’s been a total whirlwind of a year.”

“I caught a good shot in that fight. I got a bit reckless trying to hurt him and he caught me with a left hook when I was coming in. It’s the first time I’ve been hit really as a pro, but it’s good experience.”

Ogilvie, who made a point of thanking his sponsors and the 100-plus fans who turned out to support him, would like to step up from four rounds to six and is also targeting an eventual fight with Scottish number one and MTK stablemate Jordan McCorry.

He said: “I would love to get a six rounder sooner rather than later. I feel fit enough.

“I want to get up there domestically.

“Obviously the current kingpin in my weight is Jordan McCorry who’s a decent puncher.

“I’d like that fight.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Jordan and before I turned pro I spoke to him a lot at PRs, but it would be a fight I’d like at some point.”