Golden Gloves duo Beattie and Ogilvie return to ring

Kilsyh-based Scotland boxers Stevie Beattie and Monty Ogilvie will return to the ring at the Lagoon Centre in Paisley on July 1, writes David Oliver.

Beattie (4-0-1) is making his first appearance of the year after a frustrating injury-induced absence and is determined to end that lay off with a typical all-action display when the first bell rings.

The rising lightweight prospect made his debut less than 16 months ago and quickly earned ‘The Buzzsaw’ alias due to his aggressive, fast fighting style.

And fellow Kilsyth Golden Gloves stablemate Monty Ogilvie (2-0, 1 KO) has enjoyed a quick start to his career since making his debut in March. A dominant points victory in Edinburgh was followed by a crushing second round technical knockout victory on June third and is rewarded for his fine performance with the July 1st fight date.

There was little time for Ogilvie to savour his victory as he was back in the gym days later to begin training for his next outing and the featherweight prospect is delighted with his progress.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start, to be honest. People have always told me I carried power and now I’m starting to see evidence of that in the ring. Paisley Lagoon will be my third fight in only four months and that’s exactly what you want at this stage, activity is key when turning,” Monty said.

The event will be headlined with two title contests. Glasgow’s Michael Roberts will face Dublin’s Declan Geraghty for the vacant Celtic title in what promises to be a highly-intriguing affair. And the Scottish super-featherweight title is up for grabs as Jordan McCorry battles Jamie McGuire over ten rounds in an all-Glasgow clash.

Tickets are available from Beattie and Ogilvie directly or the Tickets Scotland website.