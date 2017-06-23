Kilsyth jumper Giorgia has no grounds for concern at Riskend

Kilsyth international event rider Giorgia Burns literally has new grounds for optimism thanks to her own purpose-built arena.

The 28-year-old started horse riding in the early years of her childhood, quickly rising up the ranks in the equestrian world, and now competes on an international level.

And her hopes of jumping to the top have been boosted by the contruction of her very own full-size horse riding arena based at Riskend Farm.

Meeting the criteria set by the industry, the competition standard equestrian arena required top-end materials and workmanship to mirror the facilities that Giorgia would be competing on for national and international competitions.

Levenseat Specialist Sands, supplier of specialist silica sands and part of Aggregate Industries, supplied 300 tonne of its pioneering ProArena 100 range of natural silica, free-draining sand for the 1,500 square metre arena.

Giorgia said: “This was a huge project for me and my parents to take on, one that could not have been achieved without the on-going support of Levenseat Sands.

“I have been horse riding for a number of years now and the difference I can now feel when using another arena’s riding surface, just from a deeper understanding of how the sand should perform, is incredible.

“It’s so important that the correct materials are specified – otherwise a rider’s performance will not only be effected, but the health and safety of the horse too.”