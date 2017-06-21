Kilsyth’s Andy wants quarter to be given with Broncos

Kilsyth’s Andy Brown was watched as close quarters recently when he took part in a special development day organised by flag football side Grangemouth Broncos.

Broncos are one of Scotland’s top three flag football sides and invited their two closest rivals - Aberdeen Oilcats and Glasgow Hornets - to bring development teams to Whitecross.

The idea was that, with coaches from all three teams present, they could each give some of the fringe or developing players some coaching before playing a round robin of games.

Broncos chairman Jimmy Thomson said: “There was a selfish element to the day too. Next season, the Broncos are hoping to field two teams in the leagues and we need to get all of our players ready for that.

“We want the players in our new team, the Colts, to be as confident as possible in their own abilities. That comes through playing people they don’t know.”

Andy is prospective quarterback for the Colts next season and coaches were keen to see how he would perform in a game situartion.

He has been with the Broncos since 2013 as a receiver, but is hoping to make the transition to QB before the 2018 season.

Head coach David Mooney, from Cumbernauld, said: “While American Football as a whole is a team sport, the quarterback position is the lynchpin. Without someone who is competent at delivering the ball to the receivers the team will fail.

“Andy has offered in the past to play QB, but we always have had good players in that position ahead of him. Looking at his progress over the past few weeks, he should be ready for the new season.”

Flag football is a non-tackling version of American football and is growing in popularity.

Broncos have made the regional play-offs again this year, meaning they will be invited to join a new Premier League with the new Colts team taking their place at the existing level.

They are now focusing on closing out their regular season games. They have already won their division, but three more wins would see them into the top seed place in Scotland.

On Sunday, June 25, Broncos will host the Carnegie Steelers and Dunbeth Dragons, sides they have beaten comfortably this season, while on July 1 they face what is likely to be their toughest game of the season against the Hornets in Glasgow, probably for that top Scottish spot.