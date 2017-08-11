Kilsyth swimmers enjoy coaching session with Hannah Miley

Up and coming young swimmers enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime afternoon with Hannah Miley at Cumbernauld on Saturday.

The Olympian and double Commonwealth champion was at the Tryst Centre to deliver a coaching sessions to 20 lucky youngsters from various Central region clubs, including Kirkintilloch & Kilsyth ASC.

Miley, who had just returned from her fifth World Championships in Budapest, worked with the budding amateurs on their stroke technique, turning skills and more at the Tryst Centre in Cumbernauld.

The event, which was supported by Miley’s main sponsor legal firm Watermans, also saw her discuss her illustrious career to date and deliver advice on how nutrition and a positive mindset can elevate an athlete.

As well as Kirkintilloch & Kilsyth ASC, the event was also attended by swimmers from Balfron Barracudas, Scotia ASC in Bishopbriggs, Stirling Swimming and Airdrie & Monklands ASC.

Hannah, who has previously hosted Watermans masterclasses in Aberdeen and Falkirk, said she was excited by the prospect of coaching.

She said: “I love hosting these sessions and, in a fun way, I really want to show that whilst putting in the hours in the pool is important, there’s so much more to it if you plan to succeed at the top of the sport.

“It’s great to work with kids at this age because attitude and commitment are more important than athleticism when you’re in your early teens.

“If I managed to get that message across then it should stand them in good stead for the future.”

Scott Whyte, Managing Director of Watermans, said: “Hannah’s work ethic has been pivotal to her success at the elite level of swimming and we think it is important to provide a platform to pass on her experiences and knowledge to potential future stars.

“She is passionate about helping Scotland’s next generation and the chance to spend some time in the pool with Hannah could prove invaluable to them going forward.”