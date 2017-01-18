Kilsyth teenager earns British international call-up

Kilsyth teenager Holly McArthur has won a call up to the British team for an international athletics event in the Czech Republic later this month.

The 17-year-old Kilsyth Academy pupil has been selected for the Combined Events International Indoor Match in Prague, where she will compete against athletes from Hungary, France and Spain as well as the hosts.

Holly, who also won a GB and NI vest at the Manchester International last August, booked her call-up with an impressive display at the recent English Championships in Sheffield where she won gold in the under-20 event.

The event comprises five disciplines - hurdles, high jump, shot putt, long jump and 800 metres.

Holly said: “I was so happy to get a GB vest for the combined events at under-20 level.

“It’s a new experience. I’m hoping just to try to stay as calm as I can and keep my performances as consistent as I can and try to get some pbs. I’m excited about the experience of it all, it should be fun.

“My 800 is quite strong and I’ve got a strong hurdles and long jump. I’d say my high jump and shot putt are probably the weaker ones but hopefully over the next week or so I can try and make some tweaks to them and they’ll just be as strong as my other ones come the day.”

Holly trains at the Whitemoss club in East Kilbride and her coach, Iain McEwan, was delighted her with her success at Sheffield.

He said: ‘We work hard to be ready at such an early point in the winter season and to get the rewards is brilliant. At this age, it’s all about adding the next level of experience and getting to Prague to rub shoulders with some of the best talent in Europe will stand them in good stead for the future.

‘Holly didn’t put a foot wrong at Sheffield and is showing a growing maturity in pressurised environments.

‘As the day went on, it became clear that the gold medal would come down to the long jump and I was so pleased to see her take off on the board in her first attempt and finish the jump in style.”