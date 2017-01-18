Lenzie run out the winners against battling Badgers

Cumbernauld went down 33-19 in a fairly evenly balanced BT West Division 2 clash at local rivals Lenzie on Saturday.

The Badgers’ hopes were raised early on when Grant Cowie crashed over the line. Captain Andrew Reid converted and things were starting to look good for the visitors.

Lenzie went 12-5 up with two tries and a conversuion but a stunning try by young Andy Thompson, who intercepted the ball deep in his own half and left his opponents trailing hopelessly in his wake, made it 12-12 at the break.

In the second half, Lenzie proved fitter and more organised but the Badgers did not give up and were rewarded with another converted try by Zak Davies

Cumbernauld would like to make a special mention of Lewis Naphausen, a former player who answered the recent plea for players.

Lewis had a very impressive return and the club is grateful to him. Also worth mentioning are Jonathan Kenny, Ian Hepburn and Jordan Reid, although that in no way detracts from the efforts of the other players.

Despite the disappointing result, the team played some of their best rugby this season and the game was closer than the score suggests.

Cumbernauld’s next league match is on Saturday, February 11, when they host Waysiders/Drumpellier.