Narrow defeat for Cumbernauld in final friendly

Cumbernauld Rugby Club played host to Allan Glen’s second XV on Saturday in what was their final practice match before the start of the league.

The match comprised three 25 minute sessions and although Glen’s fielded their second XV, the Badgers soon realised this was no easy game.

Glen’s scored from a penalty within the first five minutes but the Badgers soon wiped that out with a brilliant try from Zak Davies.

The match was then fairly evenly balanced and although for the Badgers Sandy Gallacher, Jordan Reid, Grant Cowie and Hayden Smith all got their names on the score sheet, Glen’s were just that bit sharper and the match finished 30-29 to the visitors.

This Saturday sees the the start of the new season and Cumbernauld’s first BT West Division 2 game is at home to Waysiders.

Kick off at Auchenkilns is at 3pm and the club would welcome as much home support as possible to help them get off to a good start.