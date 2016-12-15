Rugby: Cumbernauld fall by the Waysiders

Cumbernauld went down 44-29 to Waysiders/Drumpelier in a BT West Division 2 game at Coatbridge on Saturday.

The Badgers, bottom of the table, travelled to their North Lanarkshire neighbours looking for a win which would help them close the gap on Waysides, the team immediately above them in the standings.

And for a time it looked as if that win was on the cards.

Although Waysiders scored from a penalty after 15 minutes and then shortly after converted a try to lead 10–0, the Badgers hit back.

Tony Rice brilliantly intercepted a Waysiders’ pass in his own half, leaving the pack trailing to score and captain Andrew Reid converted to make it 10-7 at half time.

It was game on and the second half produced some really entertaining rugby from both teams.

However although Cumbernauld managed to rack up 29 points through Zak Davies, Andrew Reid and Luke Sullivan - the Badgers’ highest score this season - Waysiders on this occasion were just that fraction better and the game ended 44–29.

However all would agree that the game was much closer than the score would suggest.

This Saturday sees the final home game of the year against Cambuslang at Auchekilns. Kick-off is 2pm.