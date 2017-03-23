Time to register for Craighalbert Golf Classic

Craighalbert is the Scottish Centre for Children with Motor Impairments and provides education, therapy and support for children and families across Scotland affected by cerebral palsy and similar conditions.

The centre provides nursery and primary school classes, parent and baby sessions, sibling support, hydrotherapy and flexible access for families across Scotland.

The Craighalbert Golf Classic is the centre’s single biggest fundraising event with all proceeds supporting services such as the Early Intervention Service for children under two and their parents and the hydrotherapy pool which alone costs over £40,000 per year to maintain.

The fun golf event is open to men’s, women’s and mixed teams and includes breakfast, two course lunch, raffle and prizegiving.

Costs for a team of four are £400 with an early bird discount for teams applying before April 28 and a normal rate of £440.

To book a team contact Anne Taylor on 01236 456100 or email annetaylor@craighalbert.org.uk. Also contact Anne to for sponsorship or prize donation.