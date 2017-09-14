Two out of two as Cumbernauld win again

Cumbernauld enjoyed a fine 28-3 win away to Birkmyre in their BT West Division 2 encounter on Saturday.

Cumbernauld travelled to leafy Kilmalcolm for their second league fixture, still on a high from the previous week’s victory over Waysiders Drumpellier.

However, the hosts were first on the scoreboard when the Badgers gave away a silly penalty after only five minutes.

This jolted the Cumbernauld club into action and they started playing some really good rugby.

After about 10 minutes, Tony Reilly took the ball well inside his own half and scorched towards the goal line, leaving the opposition trailing. Andrew Reid converted and Cumbernauld were 7-3 in front.

The Badgers kept up the pressure and about 10 minutes before the break, coach Louis Naphausen added his name to the score sheet. Andrew Reid duly obliged with the conversion and the half time score was 14-3.

With their confidence now growing the Badgers resumed where they had left off in the first half and two more tries by Ian Moffat and Andy Logan, both converted by Andrew Reid gave them a winning score of 28-3 and a four-try bonus point.

This Saturday’s fixture is at home to Cumnock, in what is likely to be their toughest test to date.