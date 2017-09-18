Winner takes all at biggest ever Cumbernauld 10K

Cumbernauld’s smash hit 10K was won by Hamilton runner Robert Gilroy who beat his nearest rival by nearly two minutes.

Fast mover Robert is a multiple winner of the event - and completed the course in just 31 minutes and 48 seconds.

This year’s event was the first ever to sell out completely, meaning that 1100 athletes took part.

A total of 400 children and young people took part in four more races.

The event has been hailed online as a major success, not simply for its sporting component but for a high standard of organisation plus the other fun activities which took place at Broadwood on the big day.

For full photographic coverage of the town’s biggest sporting event, see this week’s edition of the Cumbernauld News.