A different view of Cumbernauld Town Centre

Local artist Ashleigh Murphy sent in this etching of Cumbernauld Town Centre evoking some of the concepts most commonly associated with the infamous concrete megastructure.

While it has won many architectural awards and still attracts expert interest for its pioneering innovation, the town centre also has more than a few critics, being named Britain’s most hated building in the 2004 Channel 4 series Demolition.

Carbrain resident Ashleigh (30) has recently completed a course in Art and Design at New College Lanarkshire, and was one of the students who recently exhibited their final work in Coatbridge.