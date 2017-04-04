Auchinstarry festival will realise Chris’ dream of an event for the whole community

A new family-friendly festival is to be held at Auchinstarry Marina in the summer.

Dedicated to the memory of Chris Odell, who worked at the Marina for 14 years before passing away from cancer last year, the festival will reflect his love of music, art and boating – all while raising cash for charity.

Chris’ wife, Wilma, and sons Andrew and Stuart wanted to make Chris’ ambition a reality and, with the support of family and friends, this will all come together on June 24 – and entry will be free.

The full programme of events for the festival is still being drawn up but a showcase of local musical talent is definitely on the cards with Croy’s Campfires In Winter and Cumbernauld’s Dead Man Fall both confirmed to play.

With the festival open from 12 noon until 11.30pm, various activities for children will be on offer until 6pm including storytelling, a bouncy castle, face painting and arts and crafts, with children under 12 also to be provided with free fruit juice.

Quavers Music Scotland will host a drum making workshop for children and people with learning and physical disabilities, the Port Gallery will have a special exhibition including some of Chris’ own work and artist William Dobbie will also be running a workshop.

Boating will be represented with boat trips and a boat jumble sale. There will also be a bar and food stall.

For more information visit the Auchinstarry Community Festival Facebook page.