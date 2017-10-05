Craighalbert to host Christmas shopping evening

Craighalbert, Scotland’s national centre for children with motor impairments, will host its annual Christmas Shopping Evening on Thursday, November 16 from 7.30pm.

Visitors can enjoy the ever-popular raffle and tombola and choose from a huge selection of Christmas decorations, gifts and cards.

Staff from Miami Nail Boutique and Miami Brow Boutique in Hamilton will beoffering gel nails (£15) and eyebrow treatments (from £5) with all proceeds going directly to Craighalbert.

Entry to the event is £5. Contact Craighalbert for advance tickets or pay on the door.