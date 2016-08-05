Cumbernauld MP to give piano concert for elderly constituents

Members of parliament are called upon to serve their constituents in many different ways, but musical performance is not one of the skills people necessarily expect in their elected representatives.

However, Stuart McDonald, the MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East, has volunteered to entertain residents at the Village Care Home on Wednesday, August 19.

Cheryl O’Hare, the administrator of the care home, said: “Stuart came to visit the home on our open day and when he saw our piano he mentioned he could play. I told him he was welcome to come along and play whenever he wanted and he called me last week. While we have a piano, we don’t have many people who can play it so we always welcome volunteers who can play for our residents.”

Stuart McDonald said: “I’m not quite sure what I’ll be playing yet but it will be a mixture of classical and a few show tunes I guess. Rest assured there will be lots of practice going in over the next few days!

“I learned piano from about aged 7 or 8 until I left school. I didn’t do the formal exams or anything, but reached the dizzying heights of playing in a couple of school shows and Christmas concerts at Kilsyth Academy! I can’t have been too bad as the headteacher, John Mitchell, asked me to play at his daughter’s wedding!

“My gran was the music teacher at Kilsyth Primary for quite a few years, so perhaps it runs in the family!”

Any other pianists interested in volunteering to play for the residents can contact the Village Care Home on 01236 458587.