Miss Royale pageant being held on Sunday

There will be glitz and glamour at the Westerwood Hotel on Sunday night as the Miss Royale United Kingdom pageant will be held.

Founded and organised by Cumbernauld’s own Deone Robertson, herself a former Miss Great Britain, and hosted by STV2 presenter Jennifer Reoch who is former Miss Scotland winner and Miss World finalist, the event will feature a wide array of entertainment and is in support of the Glasgow Children’s Hospital. This is the second consecutive year that the pageant has been held at Westerwood.

Tickets for this black tie event are on sale now, priced £45. Doors open at 4pm and the vent is scheduled to finish at 9pm. It will open with a drinks reception and three course meal, followed by entertainment from the Scottish Rockettes Pro Dance team (of which Deone is a former member), singer Caitlin Kinsella (who won last year’s Teen event), tribute act Little Mix Magic, a traditional Scottish piper.

The night will see the titles of Miss Royale United Kingdom and Miss Teen Royale. The prizes on the night will include £1500 in cash prizes up for grabs as well as a luxury sash, crown, sash pin, flowers, trophies, pageant coaching by Deone herself, a photoshoot with photographer Brian Heyes, vouchers for Deja Boutique, an overnight stay and spa day and more.

The Miss Royale United Kingdom and Miss Teen Royale United Kingdom pageants are open competitions with no height or weight restrictions.

Tickets to the show only are also available, priced £25. For bookings visit www.royalepageants.co.uk.