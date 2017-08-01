Miss Royale UK 2017 held in Cumbernauld

The Miss Royale United Kingdom pageant took place in Cumbernauld’s Westerwood Hotel on Sunday.

Founded and organised by Cumbernauld’s own Deone Robertson, herself a former Miss Great Britain, and hosted by television presenter and former Miss Scotland and Miss World finalist Jennifer Reoch, in addition to the contest itself various entertainment and fundraising activities helped the event raise £3500 for the Glasgow Children’s Hopsital charity.

The winners on the night were Miss Royale United Kingdom Lauren Munn from Glasgow, the new Miss Teen Royale United Kingdom Moodiesburn is Chiara Francesca Fox and England’s Natasha Koshti was crowned Miss Charity Royale UK.

This was the second year the pageant was held at Westerwood and entertainment was provided by the Scottish Rockettes Pro Dance team (of which Deone is a former member), singer Caitlin Kinsella, who was the winner of Miss Teen Royale 2016 tribute act Little Mix Magic, and a traditional Scottish piper.

The prizes on the night included £1500 in cash, a luxury sash, crown, sash pin, flowers, trophies, pageant coaching by Deone herself, a photoshoot with photographer Brian Heyes, vouchers for Deja Boutique, a spa day and more.