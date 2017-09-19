Beth picked up by BBC’s Janice

Former Cumbernauld teenager Beth Swan had her song Valentina chosen as ‘single of the week’ on Janice Forsyth’s show on BBC Radio Scotland.

It was played throughout the week to listeners across Scotland, and Beth (16) did her own radio interview with Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross last week.

Beth, who now lives in Rothesay, has also celebrated another successful musical performance, after supporting Eleanor McEvoy at Transclyde Music earlier this month.

She said: “It’s really encouraging to see the single being picked for something like this, especially as there are so many other talented musicians and songwriters in Scotland!

“It is fantastic to see the single doing so well.”

Beth and mum Morag moved to Bute six years ago, and Beth now fits her performances around her school work.

She said: “All my teachers at Rothesay Academy have been extremely supportive.

“I will come back from performing somewhere at the weekend and they will ask me how it went and what I sang.

“I had never really been happy at school and then we came here and it all changed.

“I think because it’s quite a small school it has a nice community feel to it.

“The teachers know everyone by name and ask how you’re getting on.

“I had a brilliant time performing as the support act for Eleanor, she is such a talented musician and songwriter.

“I spoke to her afterwards, she said she loved my set and wished me the best of luck.”