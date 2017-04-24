Columban Singers in fine voice

The Burngreen Welfare Hall in Kilsyth was the venue for the Annual Concert of popular local choir the Burngreen Singers.

Led by musical director Mariot Dalls and accompanied by Margaret Waddell, the choir’s performance was met with great enthusiasmfrom the audience who enjoyed a varied programme which featured hymns and spirtituals, show tunes and a medley of songs from the First World War.

Mermbers of the choir shared the role of compere, guiding the auduence through the programme, and John Graham, Willie Muir and Andy Muldoon all performed as soloists.

It was Graham Campbell who took the lead in Mull of Kintyre, while it was Campbell Sturrock who performed the haunting “Were You There?” and the Eriskay Lovel Lilt, much to the delight of the audience.

As a special introduction to the WW1 item, Neil Morgan provided a beautiful Last Post on the bugle.

Guest artists this year were the lively and accomplished Sweet Harmony babrber shop quartetfrm Larbert who entertained the audience with close harmony a capella arrangements of a number of well loved songs.

The Columban Singers Annual Concert concluded the choir’s 67th season which saw them also perform in Shieldhill, Falkirk, Airdrie, Garrohill, Condorrat and many other places.

The new season will commence with rehearsals in September when a very warm welcome will be given to new members,

The Columban Singers have been a Kilsyth institution ever since they were first founded in 1949.

Since the 1970s they have held their rehearsals in Kilsyth Academy.