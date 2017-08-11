I Am They to make Scottish debut in Kilsyth

Christian rock group I Am They are making their first ever Scottish appearance at Kilsyth Church of God later this month.

The Nevada-based group, signed to Sony’s Essential Records label, is made up of Abbie Parker (vocals/harmonium), Jon McConnell (vocals/guitar/keys), Matt Hein (vocals/guitar/mandolin), Justin Shinn (keys/banjo) and Sara Palmer (drums).

The band’s new single “Crown Him” is a song of surrender. “Sometimes we lose sight of the eternal purposes our lives carry,” said lead singer Jon McConnell. “We can get so worried about our own agendas and building a kingdom for ourselves that we forget that it’s really not about us or our kingdoms at all.”

Colin Scott of Church of God said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to see a band that usually fills arenas in the United States. We are very fortunate that they agreed to give this Scottish performance while on tour in Europe.”

For tickets to I Am They at Church of God on August 20, visit eventbrite.co.uk