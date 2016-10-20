Leona Marie bringing the magic of Broadway to Cumbernauld

Singing sensation Leona Marie will bring a selection of the best show tunes to Cumbernauld Theatre on November 5.

Leona who grew up in Seafar, has established an impressive career in showbusiness. Her achievements include three top 40 hits with girl band Lemonescent, reaching the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent and a host of international musical theatre productions.

Now she is bringing that experience to a show in her home town, assisted by a talented cast of children, for Broadway Babe

Produced by Leona herself, Broadway Babe features some of the best known pieces in musical theatre including Mary Poppins, Annie, Chicago, Oliver and Cats.

“I’ve recruited 19 children for this show, which I did by conducting auditions through social media and contacting theatre schools,” said the former Greenfaulds High School pupil.

“All of the children have undergone professional auditions and they’re really good performers, aged between four and 16.

“Two of them are local – Emily Skimming from Dullatur and Amber McInally from Greenfaulds.

“We’re doing a lot of the songs I’ve performed on UK tours or at the West End. We have assembled a wonderful cast and I’m sure people will really enjoy it.”

Leona, whose next theatre tour is with the 1970s jukebox musical Boogie Nights with Shane Richie Jr and Coleen Nolan, added: “The show will give these kids the chance to perform in a professional environment.

“I want them to know that even if people keep telling you it’s impossible, you can make a career in show business if you are willing to put in a lot of hard work and dedication.”

Tickets for Broadway Babe can be booked on 01236 732887.