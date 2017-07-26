Sensational opportunity to own Alex Harvey’s shirt

An Abronhill fan of Scottish rock legend Alex Harvey has obtained a valuable piece of memorabilia to auction off for charity.

Jim Hogg has obtained a shirt that once belonged to the Sensational Alex Harvey Band frontman.

Jim explained how he got his hands on such a unique item.

“I got the shirt from Janet Macoska, a well known rock photographer who first met Alex in the States around 1974 and visited his London home for holidays.

“She remained a family friend and after Alex died in 1982 his son, Alex Jr, invited her to choose a keepsake. She chose this shirt because he was always performing in it.

“But recently she decided the time was right to let someone else have it and she sent it to me from Ohio in order to be auctioned off. She has since encouraged her Facebook friends to bid on it.”

Janet sent Jim the shirt along with a certificate of authenticity to prove it is the genuine article.

The auction, which closes at 5pm on Tuesday, August 1, will raise funds for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity and is expected to bring in a very tidy sum.

Jim added: “We’ve already seen some big bids, the shirt will definitely go for at least £2000.”

The shirt was originally a rugby shirt, but Alex was having trouble finding striped shirts so this one was modified by having the collar ripped off and buttons sewn up.

Jim and his “right hand man” Jim McLean also celebrate the Sensational Alex Harvey Band by organising the annual concert and fan get-together SAHBROCK. The tenth instalment of this will be held in Ivory Blacks, Glasgow, on November 11. As the event is consistently popular, this year has been extended to an all-day event from 2pm until midnight, and again it is a fund-raiser for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Jim added: “We’ve always raised money for Yorkhill/ GCHC, except for one year when we donated the money to the Alex Harvey Memorial Fund. This led to a bust of Alex being commissioned and it can now be seen in the People’s Palace.”

One big reason why SAHBROCK X is an extra special event is that original Sensational Alex Harvey Band guitarist Zal Cleminson will be headlining the event with his new band.

Jim added: “Zal contacted me and said he would be interested in performing his new material for us. That is a huge honour.”

Other bands who will be appearing at the event include Dr Feelguid, Fire Exit, Gordon’s Alive, Electric Warrior, Backwater and The Sensational Alex Harvey Experience.

Alex Harvey passed away from a heart attack in 1982 but is still widely remembered today as one of the all-time great rock and roll front men.

“I grew up with Alex’ music,” said Jim. I first heard the album Framed in 1972 or 1973 aged around 12 and it just blew me away.

“Alex always told stories, he was a huge fan of Marvel comics and even did a song called Sergeant Fury who is one of their characters.”

The Sensational Alex Harvey Band is considered a pioneer act in the glam rock movement .

Jim is still accepting auction bids through Facebook – check out his page SAHBROCK 10 to submit a bid. All-day tickets for SAHBROCK 10 are now sold out but there are still a limited number of afternoon tickets available, priced £5 each. Visit the same page to purchase.