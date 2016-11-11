Church invites Saltmine Theatre Company back to Kilsyth for Sleeping Beauty

Saltmine Theatre company is returning to Storehouse Church in Kilsyth this year for one night only, perfoming Sleeping Beauty.

The performance, at Kilsyth Academy, will take place from 6.30pm on Sunday, December 11.

Corina Gardiner of the Storehouse said: “‘The Night before Christmas last year was a huge success and a great family day out so we are expecting this year to sell out.”

Tickets are available at the church every Sunday and also through their website, http://thestorehousechurch.co.uk/shop. Adult tickets are £5, children up to 16 get in free.