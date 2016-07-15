Cumbernauld’s Alastair is the Tin Man at the Theatre Royal

Children from all over Lanarkshire and Glasgow are preparing to take part in a production of The Wizard of Oz at the Theatre Royal.

The show, led by the Glasgow Theatres’ Creating Learning team, will take place on Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23.

Of a 75-strong cast, East Kilbride’s Cara McQuiston (13) will star as leading lady Dorothy; Keira Bell (16) from Prestwick as the Lion; Marcus Hyka (16) from Glasgow as the Scarecrow and Alastair McLeod (16) from Balloch as the Tin Woodsman.

Other performers from Cumbernauld are Lucas Morolotti, Philippa Craig, Isla McGuigan, Amy McPhee, and Charis Morolotti.

Alastair, who is also a member of Stagecoach Stirling and the Scottish Youth Theatre, said: “We’ve been working on the show for about a week now and it’s coming along well. Everyone gets along well and we have a good laugh. I’ve not been telling anyone much about the show as we have a few surprises I don’t want to spoil.”

Alastair is considering a stage career and counts Chris Pratt and James Corden among his favourite performers.

The production follows the success of Stage Experience’s performance of Bugsy Malone last year, which also featured Alastair in the role of Fat Sam. Director Rebecca Atack and musical director Ryan Moir return to their roles alongside choreographer Lisa Kennedy who joins the creative team for the first time.

The well-known story of The Wizard of Oz was originally penned by L Frank Baum’s in his novel of the same name and follows Dorothy and her pet dog after they are swept from Kansas by a tornado to the magical land of Oz.

Hopeful to return home, the Munchkins and Glinda the Good Witch of the East suggest they find the Wonderful Wizard of Oz and ask for his help.

This spellbinding musical features the much-loved songs from the Oscar-winning movie score including Somewhere Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road, and We’re Off To See The Wizard.

By arrangement with MusicScope and Stage Musicals Limited of New York, Stage Experience: The Wizard of Oz is an amateur production.

Glasgow Theatres’ Creative Learning team offers a unique training experience giving young performers the opportunity to act, dance, sing and follow the yellow brick road onto the prestigious Theatre Royal stage.

There will be evening performances both days, as well as a Saturday matinee.

For more info, call www.atgtickets.com/glasgow.