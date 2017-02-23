Forget Doris, summer is here

Cumbernauld’s Fraser Morrison is the leading man in a new stage production of the Cliff Richard musical Summer Holiday.

Westfield resident Fraser, 20, stars as bus mechanic Don, famously played by Sir Cliff in the sixties movie.

Summer Holiday at the King’s Theatre will see him perform before his largest audience to date and he is delighted to be in the lead role.

Fraser, said: “It’s going to be a great show, I first saw it four years ago and really enjoyed it so when the opportunity came to audition and I got the part of Don I was so excited.

“I’ve been listening to the music non-stop and can’t wait for my first time on the King’s stage.”

Fraser got the acting bug aged nine and starred in numerous school shows at Beaconhurst School near Stirling.

This version of Summer Holiday is produced by the Lyric Club. It is set in the Swinging Sixties and tells the story of London Transport mechanics who head off on their bus for a jaunt across Europe.

One of the gang is Edwin, portrayed by another actor from Cumbernauld. Alastair McLeod (17) hails from Balloch. He attends Glasgow Academy and previously went to Eastfield Primary School.

The soundtrack features several Cliff Richard hits, including Bachelor Boy, Living Doll and Summer Holiday.

There will be seven performances at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow from March 7-11. For bookings go to www.atgtickets.com/shows/cummer-holiday.