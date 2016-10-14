Queenzieburn’s Janette leaving Glasgow for pantomime down south

There will be disappointment for our readers who enjoy going to see Queenzieburn’s Janette Krankie in pantomine with husband Ian in Glasgow.

Pavilion-turned- Hydro star Janette whose real surname is Tough won’t appear in a Glasgow-based show this year, as originally billed.

Instead, it’s recently been confirmed that The Krankies will in fact appear in a production of Dick Whittington at the Birmingham Hippodrome.

The duo will be re-united with another Glasgow panto favourite, their pal John Barrowman plus Jodie Prenger and Steve McFadden.