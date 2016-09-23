Ronnie Browne to talk at Cumbernauld Theatre about life before, during and after The Corries

Ex-Corrie Ronnie Browne will give a talk on his life at Cumbernauld Theatre on Saturday, October 1.

Ronnie, who retired from singing some time ago, will be in town to talk about his autobiography, That Guy Fae the Corries.

Although best known for his part in making Flower of Scotland the country’s unofficial national anthem, the point of his show is to demonstrate that he has a lot more to talk about than just his music career.

The 79-year-old is also a talented painter and studied art before the band took off in the early 1960s.

“I’ve put together this Powerpoint presentation, in my day we’d call it a slideshow. The Corries is about one third of it, but I also talk about my early life growing up in Edinburgh as well as my paintings and during each show I ask myself the question ‘what have you been doing since you retired from singing?’ and spend about ten minutes bringing people up to date with my current activities.

“After that I open the floor for questions from the audience and hang around for a while afterwards to meet people and have a chat. The book will be on sale and I’ll be signing it,”

Having spent half a century in the public eye means that Ronnie has plenty of stories to relate involving other showbusiness legends including Rikki Fulton, Morecambe and Wise and Lonnie Donegan.

“One thing I like about doing this show is hearing the comments from the audience afterwards. A lot of people have said it’s just like the old days and when I played a festival in Pitlochry it was described as ‘a wonderful, joyous event’ which they have kindly allowed me to use to promote the show.”

Ronnie Browne: That Guy Fae The Corries starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets, £10, are available from the Cumbernauld Theatre box office on 01236 732887 or www.cumbernauldtheatre.co.uk/events/ronnie-browne.