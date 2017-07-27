Stephen returns to award-winning role for Fringe run

Local actor Stephen Humpage will return to the role that won him a Best Emerging Actor award in New York when the show was performed in Broadway.

Stephen will reprise the role of Sailor in the hard-hitting play Thief for this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Production company LR Stageworks has arranged for the play to run throughout the festival at Sweet Hollyrood, which is venue 94.

In this dark, strictly adults only play with themes of violence and nudity, Sailor is a rent boy who lives to exploit and steal from his clients.

For tickets see https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/thief.