Weegies on the rise as comic actor groups join forces

Comic theatre troupe Weegie Hink Ae That?, which includes Jack Gouther from Cumbernauld, is rapidly rising in popularity.

Jack, from Abronhill, and his pals Gregor Mckay, Conor Hardie and Elliot Hannigan are all drama students at Edinburgh Napier University.

From collaboration with TV veteran Dave Anderson to a run at the Edinburgh Fringe, things have grown quickly - and now they have teamed up with another comic group formed by fellow students to present a double bill.

Jack said: “We’re really pleased with how things are going, we didn’t expect there to be such a big appetite for our stuff. We’ve made it on to STV2 and got a 20-second clip shown on TV and we’re working with some great people to create new online videos.

“Now we’re working with another group of drama students, Glass Knuckles, for a double bill. They’ve created a play called Deep Fried whereas we do sketches but it’s all new, Glasgow-focused comedy and there’s a lot of crossover appeal between our audiences. People who like them have been checking out our stuff and vice versa.”

The double bill will be presented at Websters Theatre in Glasgow on Thursday, October 5, from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm. Book tickets on http://www.webstersglasgow.com/events/deep-fried-ye-fae/.

Weegie Hink Ae That? also runs a Facebook group where you can check out some of the team’s short video sketches.

Gig Guide

Thursday, October 5:

Swan Inn, Banton

Folk Music Jam Session

(Musicians Welcome) 8pm

Friday, October 6:

The Vortex Lounge @ The Weavers

Colonel Mustard and the Djon 5 plus special guests, 7pm

Twa Corbies, Cumbernauld

Madison, Crashton and Mark O’Neil

Plus Hangout Hank DJ set

Doors open 7.30pm

Saturday, October 7:

The Vortex Lounge at the Weavers

Vortex Fundraiser

Swagger, Cateran, 21st CBBB and Magic Trik, 8pm

Twa Corbies, Cumbernauld

Big Ted’s Party, Viki and Jim, 9pm