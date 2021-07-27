Mystery offerings left at totem pole
Not many towns can claim to have their own totem pole but but the cutting-edge work of town artist Brian Miller in the 1960s means that Cumbernauld can do just that!
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 4:02 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 6:01 pm
Somebody has plainly taken a shine to the intricately decorated structure and perhaps even considers it a bit on the sacred side after leaving mysterious votive offerings at its robust base.
After doing a bit of detective work we tracked down the man responsible – namely Jim Colquhoun who is working on a community art project in the town – as he’s been made artist in residence for Cumbernauld Theatre.
We’ll be featuring more on that project and the special event he’s got planned in coming weeks.