Airdrie test centre results revealed

A test centre favoured by many Cumbernauld and Kilsyth learners has revealed exactly how many drivers pass first time.

And it turns out that more than two in five succeed at Airdrie Test Centre, according to newly published figures

The test leaves from Aitchison Street, in a residential part of Airdrie that is near its town centre.

Data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency shows that 44% of would-be motorists passed their practical test on the first attempt there in 2018-19.

This was lower than the average first-time pass rate for centres across Great Britain, 47%. Learners taking the test can pass with up to 15 minor faults,

Of the 704 people successful on the first try in Airdrie test centre, six star pupils aced it with zero faults.

Overall, the centre conducted 3,699 tests between April 2018 and March this year, with 1,682 (45%) people passing.

Men performed strongest – 48% went on to pass compared to 43% of women.

Under government plans, new drivers could be banned from travelling at night as part of proposals to improve road safety.

The rules, announced by the Department for Transport, restrict what motorists can do on the roads months after passing their test.

It is unclear for how long the measures would be in place after someone passes.

The move follows statistics showing one in five new drivers are involved in crashes within their first year behind the wheel.

Joshua Harris, director of road safety charity Brake, said: “Young drivers are involved in nearly a fifth of all fatal crashes on our roads.

“It’s a deeply troubling figure, hugely disproportionate to the number of young licence holders.

“More robust licensing would give them the necessary tools and knowledge to drive safely,” he added.

Speaking earlier this year, former road safety minister Michael Ellis said: “We have some of the safest roads in the world but we are always looking at ways to make them safer.

“Getting a driving licence is exciting for young people.

“However it can also be daunting as you’re allowed to drive on your own for the first time.

“We want to explore in greater detail how graduated driver licensing, or aspects of it, can help new drivers to stay safe.

“The aim is quite simply to reduce the number of people killed or injured on our roads.”