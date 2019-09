Another new date has been announced by one of the fresh new tenants in Cumbernauld Retail Park.

Discount chain Matalan has announced that it will open to the public on Wednesday, November 6.

The chain has confirmed that it will be holding an official launch event for the public on Saturday, November 9- with a number of special promotional events including voucher giveaways.

The store has promised to reveal more details about the opening in the near future.