Bridges Antonine LLP, which has previously won legal fights with the council over its handling of proposed out-of-town retail developments, commented after the Scottish Government overturned a council decision which woud have seen Westway Retail Park given top priority for planning support alongside Cumbernauld Town Centre.Spokesman Tom Tyler of Bridges said: “It’s hard to fathom what is going on at NLC.“Both the Scottish Government and the council’s own planning policies provide a very clear commitment to protecting, supporting and saving town centres and putting them at he heart of driving local economies.“However, NLC has instead opted to support a series of planning applications for out-of-town retail parks which, as the courts have agreed, would have had a hugely detrimental impact on Cumbernauld Town Centre.“Those decisions have caused us to take legal action to protect the town centre, something which is supposed to be at the heart of the council’s planning policy. And the subsequent costs to local taxpayers has been significant, running to tens of thousands of pounds.“It’s hard to understand what is driving this succession of damaging, flawed and, ultimately, costly decisions.