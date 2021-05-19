Ibis Hotel

The hotel, which opened on Monday, hopes to seek custom from joining the global ibis budget brand which operates more than 600 hotels in over 20 countries.

Boasting 57 bedrooms it is aimed squarely not simply at visitors to Cumbernauld but hopes to attract custom from visitors to Glasgow.

For it has been revealed that the hotel is being classified as being “Glasgow Cumbernauld” and around 12 jobs have been created.

The formal announcement that the hotel would open was only made last Thursday in what is being seen as a major boost to the beleagured hospitality industry as lockdown eases.

The company, which has leased the premises to newly-launched AGO Hotels for a 25 year period, has stressed that the strictest hygiene measures will be in place to ensure that the hotel is safe for guests.

Lionel Benjamin, co-founder of AGO Hotels, said: “The hospitality industry has been one of the worst hit sectors during the Covid pandemic. Now with the lifting of restrictions, we are so pleased to finally be opening the doors of the new ibis budget Glasgow Cumbernauld.

“Our teams across all of our hotels are raring to go and we look forward to providing a comfortable and affordable setting in Glasgow for those traveling for work, enjoying a staycation or visiting friends and family.”

His fellow co-founder Vivian Watts stressed that their new their acquisition was in very safe hands – which stems from their relationship with clients like Ibis.

She added: “It is fantastic to see UK hotels turning the lights back on, and we are especially pleased to be able to open the doors to our new ibis budget hotel. Despite launching AGO in the height of the pandemic, our distinctive hybrid lease model has shown its resilience in tough market conditions and we have continued to grow rapidly.