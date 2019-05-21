Castlecary firm has sent nothing to landfill over the last two years

Castlecary firm CMS Window Systems has maintained a zero waste to landfill rate for the second year in a row.

The company, which designs, manufacturers and installs PVC-U and aluminium windows, doors and curtain walling, established comprehensive in-house waste recycling facilities alongside its manufacturing operations 13 years ago.

This ensures all waste materials can be fed back into the manufacture of new products in line with the key sustainability goal of creating a circular economy.

In the latest 2018-19 reporting period, CMS’s recycling facilities received 2806 tonnes of post-use windows and doors – timber, PVC-U and aluminium frames – which were dismantled and separated ready for collection, along with its manufacturing waste, by specialist recyclers.

CMS is now sending 97 per cent of its waste away for recycling, with the remaining three per cent used in refuse-derived fuel and waste-to-energy facilities.

Where possible, recycled materials become part of new windows and doors fabricated by CMS. While a partnership with Saint-Gobain Glass enables new double glazed units to contain 38 per cent of post-use recycled glass, an industry leading figure.

CEO David Ritchie said: “Avoiding landfill has always been a key part of our strategy and by achieving a zero waste to landfill rate for a second consecutive year, we have demonstrated that hitting our target last year was not simply a one-off and that our processes and systems are robust and effective for the long term.”

CMS has been shortlisted for a Best of VIBES Award, recognising its long term record on environmental sustainability.