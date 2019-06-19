Caulders complete Cumbernauld garden centre deal

A Caulder & Co Limited has now completed the acquisition of a Cumbernauld garden centre after receiving financial backing from the Clydesdale Bank.

The company’s purchase of Dobbies in Cumbernauld will increases its portfolio of Caulders Garden Centres to seven as it continues to expand its footprint across Central Scotland.

Caulder has invested significantly to refurbish the site, including development of the restaurant facilities, and has also retained all the staff across the existing operation.

Established in 1999 with two part-time staff, Caulders has expanded rapidly, doubling its levels of turnover in the past five years alone, through purchases of other garden centre and restaurant businesses in the likes of Cupar and Kirkintilloch and now employs over 250 people .

Caulders founder Colin Barrie said: “Clydesdale Bank’s continued support as we looked to expand yet again into new territories was hugely appreciated as we worked with them on this transaction.

“We are putting significant capital into enhancing the premises in Cumbernauld and it will play a key role in our growth strategy, helping us to provide a strong alternative to large corporate retailers for customers in Scotland. We remain committed to building strong customer relationships and providing employment opportunities for local communities.”

Jim Wales, Commercial Relationship manager at Clydesdale Bank, who delivered the deal, added: “It’s been a pleasure to help Caulders grow their business over the years and this latest chapter is no exception. The founders, Colin and Mandy, have clearly proven themselves to be exceptional operators in their sector by establishing a range of successful outlets, a feat of which they can be proud.

“As a Bank, we have a strong history of support for family businesses across Scotland. We fully appreciate how important these enterprises are for Scottish economic prosperity, as they account for 69 per cent of all businesses in the country and around half of all private sector jobs.”