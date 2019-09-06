Coffee and Donuts all round at Cumbernauld Retail Park

Canadian coffee chain Tim Horton’s has been shedding more light on its plan to open a premises in Cumbernauld.

The business which has spent the last few years setting up its stall across Scotland is one of the key investors in the new Cumbernauld Retail Park at Broadwood.

Now it has been confirmed that the Cumbernauld branch looks set to open at what is a slightly later stage in the planned openings - in November.

A company spokesperson said that the company was “very excited” to be coming to Cumbernauld.

She added:“The restaurant will be a drive-thru offering our full menu of delicious food and drink.”

It has also been confirmed that the opening will create 40 new jobs.