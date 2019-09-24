Crunch meeting for Cumbernauld cinema project

Plans to bring the first cinema to Cumbernauld town centre for decades will be discussed at a key planning meeting on Thursday (September 26)

The proposals which will also incorporate a restaurant and associated works will be aired at North Lanarkshire Council - and council officials have recommended them for approval.

The Cumbernauld News will be sending a reporter to that meeting and a full report on this keynote decision will feature in next week’s edition.

The much-discussed blueprint was the subject of an extensive survey by Scottish Nationalist parliamentarians Jamie Hepburn and MP Stuart McDonald - and both say that they have found broad support for the plan.

This is despite the fact that some centre users expressed fears about the existing parking restrictions in the centre .

And both politicians agree that the matter needs addressed.

Mr Hepburn said: “The news that NLC will soon make a decision on the Town Centre cinema proposal is welcome. Clearly we all want to make the town an even more attractive place to live and work

Mr McDonald added: “More amenities can only be welcome and our submission to the planning committee highlighted that fact.