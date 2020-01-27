Cumbernauld actress did star turn in BBC drama

A Cumbernauld actress was a key figure in an episode of the BBC drama ‘The Trials of Christine Keeler’ last week.

Talented Charlene Boyd who has also appeared in Scot Squad played a witness in a key section of the drama - which dealt with the trial of Miss Keeler’s friend, Dr Stephen Ward played by James Norton.

Miss Boyd’s character ,Scot Ronna Ricardo had been implicated in the trial amidst claims that Mr Ward had been living off immoral earnings.

Producers wanted a Scottish actor to play Miss Ricardo - but as it was not know where in Scotland she came from, Miss Boyd - who attended the RSAMD- was told to use her own accent in the cliffhanger scene.

She has a number of stage roles under her belt too in productions like Macbeth and has even played Carmen (pictured) in a Scottish dramatisation of the famous opera.