Cumbernauld Aldi opening date is announced

Cumbernauld’s first ever branch of Aldi will open on Thursday, October 24 at the town’s new retail park at Broadwood.

The 1,139 square foot site in Westfield Road finally will join other key players in Cumbernauld Retail Park with a grand 8am opening.

And to celebrate this landmark event, store manager Craig Watterson and his team will be joined by Olympic Silver Medallist, Gemma Gibbons-Burton, to cut the all-important, red ribbon on opening morning.

This stems from the fact that supermarket is one of Team GB’s sponsors.

Mr Watterson, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Cumbernauld.

“It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero, Gemma Gibbons-Burton, join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Miss Gibbons Burton added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its endless support of Team GB.”

The store would also appear to have another winning formula - as it has also brought 36 new jobs to Cumbernauld.