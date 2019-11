A store with two branches in Cumbernauld and one in Kilsyth will not be opening on Boxing Day -on principle.

Home Bargain has decided to give its staff time off to spend time with their families instead - as a means of thanking them for their hard work over the year. The fast growing chain has been trading in Cumbernauld Centre for several years and recently joined the line-up of new stores at Cumbernauld Retail Park.

There is also a branch of the store in Kilsyth’s Garrell Road.