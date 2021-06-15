By Lisa Ferguson

The news emerged last week after Spar owner CJ Lang said that Post Office Counters were no longer profitable to operate in 31 of its 48 outlets across Scotland. The closures will begin from August onward.

Cumbernauld has not had a crown post office since the town centre branch controversially closed back in March 2015.

This has created greater pressure on sub-post offices in locations like Spar and the WH Smith in the town centre.

A Spar spokesman confirmed: “The decision has been carefully considered and comes after 18 months of negotiation with the Post Office. It is unfortunate that we find ourselves in the position of having to change the services we offer over the next six months.

"This is representative of the industry-wide pressures on retail outlets as we try to come to terms with changing consumer habits.”

The Post Office said it was “disappointed” with the result but said that it would be looking for “replacement solutions"

However, Jamie Hepburn MSP said: "We would like the company to engage positively in finding a way to maintain the post office in Abronhill. Whilst CJ Lang may not want to operate a Post Office at the site anymore, they should work constructively with us and Post Office Ltd to ensure that a loyal community of customers is not badly impacted by their plans."

Stuart McDonald MP said: "This follows the unfortunate pattern of a lack of investment by the UK Government over decades now, leading to new waves of closures of Post Offices every few years.

"This latest blow will hit Abronhill hard. We are keen to work with the company and Post Office Ltd to explore all other possibilities. People are picking up and returning more parcels than ever before, so there should be possibilities for keeping this service in Abronhill, if all parties look at it constructively."