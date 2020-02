A long- established business in Cumbernauld Centre to close next Friday (February 14)

RS McColl which has been a long-term tenant in Forth Walk is set to cease trading.

However, no more information on the shutdown was forthcoming.

When asked as to why the shop would close and how many jobs would be lost as a consequence, a spokesperson for the company said she could not shed any further light on the matter

She said: “Unfortunately we have no further guidance at the moment.”